Financial Review: Splunk (SPLK) and Paylocity (PCTY)

Splunk (NASDAQ: PCTY) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -20.55% -28.26% -12.98% Paylocity 10.22% 12.44% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Splunk and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 1 3 31 0 2.86 Paylocity 0 5 10 0 2.67

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $121.09, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $64.31, suggesting a potential downside of 19.89%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Paylocity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Splunk and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $1.27 billion 14.35 -$259.10 million ($1.31) -96.00 Paylocity $363.52 million 11.65 $38.59 million $0.31 258.94

Paylocity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paylocity beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information; Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, an app to apply machine learning techniques and algorithms to data stored in Splunk; Splunk App for AWS that collects and analyzes data from AWS data sources; and Splunk DB Connect to get business and enterprise context. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support and education, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

