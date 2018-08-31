First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Azul SA (AZUL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL opened at $16.03 on Friday. Azul SA has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Azul had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $562.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. research analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

