First Data (FDC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NYSE:FDC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 64,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,585. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. First Data’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780 and sold 303,514 shares valued at $7,307,190. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Data during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

