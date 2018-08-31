First Financial (THFF) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.91%. equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in First Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 149.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.