First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 51.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2,616.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

