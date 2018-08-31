First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,653.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Westerhold acquired 12,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.56 per share, with a total value of $498,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,596 shares of company stock valued at $266,679 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 37.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $628.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.