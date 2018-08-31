First Republic Bank (FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,908,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,173 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 839,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,031. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.