First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 241.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 177,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 21.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period.

NYSE FPF opened at $22.11 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

In other First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund has investments in various industry sectors, such as banks; insurance; electric utilities; food products; capital markets; diversified telecommunication services; diversified financial services; wireless telecommunication services; consumer finance; oil, gas and consumable fuels; energy equipment and services; diversified financial services; independent power producers and renewable electricity producers; equity real estate investment trusts; metals and mining; multi-utilities; industrial conglomerates; transportation infrastructure; telecommunication services, and Internet software and services.

