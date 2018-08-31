First Washington CORP Acquires 103,380 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises about 3.2% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 1.54% of Vericel worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.