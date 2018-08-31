First Washington CORP Sells 73,030 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

First Washington CORP reduced its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,030 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $960,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 807,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 488,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $5,099,986.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,861,454 shares of company stock valued at $51,825,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

