First Western Financial (MYFW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

