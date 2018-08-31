FirstCash (FCFS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FirstCash earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.2407552928445 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.40%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

