Fluent Inc (FLNT) Insider Matthew Conlin Acquires 25,000 Shares

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) insider Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Conlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Matthew Conlin purchased 20,000 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Matthew Conlin purchased 100,000 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of Fluent stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fluent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.03.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $4,066,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $2,487,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $409,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

