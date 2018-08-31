Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,397 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.76% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $755,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,584,000 after buying an additional 1,098,625 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,098,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,428,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,645,000 after buying an additional 648,623 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 454,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.496 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Liberum Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.