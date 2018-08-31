Foot Locker (FL) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FL stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

