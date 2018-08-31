Francesca’s (FRAN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Francesca’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.8864381998806 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Francesca’s stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. 1,029,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,485. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $237.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Francesca’s had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Francesca’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Francesca’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

