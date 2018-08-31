Franco Nevada (FNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.78

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$84.78 and last traded at C$84.94, with a volume of 204172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$102.50 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$114.71.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.