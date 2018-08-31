Frontline (FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Frontline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 275,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,379. Frontline has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $927.12 million, a P/E ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,353,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Frontline by 589.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 662,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 34.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,101 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

