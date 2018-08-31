FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) CFO David Lethem Acquires 2,000 Shares

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) CFO David Lethem bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $24,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 5,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,687. FTE Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

FTNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTE Networks in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTE Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTE Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of FTE Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

