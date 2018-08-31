FundToken (FUNDZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,478.00

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One FundToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. FundToken has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $94,478.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FundToken has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FundToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00287353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00157281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035660 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000638 BTC.

FundToken Profile

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official message board is medium.com/@FundFantasy. The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy.

Buying and Selling FundToken

FundToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FundToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.