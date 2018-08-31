FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,341.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $30,341.00 and $61.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FuzzBalls Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

