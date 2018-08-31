FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS) Issued By Beacon Securities

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grande West Transportation Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 30th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Grande West Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. Grande West Transportation Group has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.01.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.