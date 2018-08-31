FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Lowered by Analyst (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Brookline Cap M lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,482 shares in the company, valued at $81,313.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,800 shares of company stock worth $132,582 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

