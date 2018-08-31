FY2019 Earnings Forecast for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst R. Domyancic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,899,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,786,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,372,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

