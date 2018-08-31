FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

CHS opened at $8.53 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,583,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

