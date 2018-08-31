Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Griffon Co. (GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,416 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 426,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Griffon by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 119,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,164.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 5,583,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $95,252,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

GFF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.36. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $516.55 million for the quarter. Griffon had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

