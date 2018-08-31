Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,280 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,617,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,284,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,926,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,836,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $119.55 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $82.66 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.