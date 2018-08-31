Gabelli Funds LLC Has $40.54 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 42,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after buying an additional 2,037,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after buying an additional 2,536,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,537,000 after buying an additional 2,777,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 1,360,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

