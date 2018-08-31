GAM Holding AG Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $149.53 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

