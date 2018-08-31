GAM Holding AG Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,423,000 after buying an additional 468,740 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,283,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,491,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,130,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,907,000 after acquiring an additional 320,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

