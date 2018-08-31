Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 674,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

