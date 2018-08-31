Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc (ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.74% of ITT worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITT opened at $59.18 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

