Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $36.37 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,320 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $36,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viacom Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $29.85 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.