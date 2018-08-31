Gamma Communications (GAMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GAMA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 750 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 860 ($11.09) to GBX 900 ($11.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 803 ($10.36).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

GAMA opened at GBX 830 ($10.71) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 463 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.67), for a total transaction of £787,500 ($1,015,866.87).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.