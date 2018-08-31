Gartner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 414 put options.

IT stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $5,430,443.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,474,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $560,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock worth $8,193,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

