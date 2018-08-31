General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,586 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its position in General Motors by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 82.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 144,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $120,141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 22.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

Shares of GM opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.