Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Position Lifted by Precocity Capital LP

Precocity Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming comprises 2.8% of Precocity Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Precocity Capital LP’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

GWR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,400. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David A. Brown sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $301,683.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,009,210.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,151,810.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,830. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

