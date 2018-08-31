Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Director Sells $78,256.50 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Director David A. Reis sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $78,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, David A. Reis sold 64,064 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $110,190.08.

On Friday, August 24th, David A. Reis sold 71,070 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $120,819.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David A. Reis sold 47,365 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $78,152.25.

On Thursday, August 9th, David A. Reis sold 101,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $171,372.76.

Genesis Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.82. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 346,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 127,118 shares in the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient, Rehabilitation Therapy, and Other Services.

