Genomic Health (GHDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. We are encouraged by the year-over-year rise in revenues in the last reported quarter, led by solid performances in the United States and globally. Within the prostate cancer space, the company saw increasing private coverage for the Oncotype DX GPS test. The company also witnessed a series of favorable developments with respect to its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. In this regard, Genomic Health received public coverage with the province of New Brunswickfor using the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test in early-stage breast cancer patients with node-negative disease. The company continues to gain from the implementation of both revised PAMA reimbursement rate and AJCC staging criteria. However, Genomic Health’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Also, tough rivalry poses threat.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6,054.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $463,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 114.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after acquiring an additional 770,413 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 223,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 619.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 212,531 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

