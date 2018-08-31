George M. Marcus Sells 1,420 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $52,270.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $663,353.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MMI opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 23.06%. research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 82.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 880,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 206.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 90,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 189.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

