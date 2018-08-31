Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 338,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,199. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Motco acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.