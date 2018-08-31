Gladstone Land (LAND) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share.

