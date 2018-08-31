Glen Point Capital LLP Buys New Holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Grupo Supervielle accounts for about 0.0% of Glen Point Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glen Point Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Grupo Supervielle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $5.33 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

