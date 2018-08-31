Globeflex Capital L P Buys 13,282 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 212.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Crown were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Crown by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 388,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 58.64%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

