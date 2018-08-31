Globeflex Capital L P Sells 30,687 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Viad were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Viad by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Viad in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of VVI opened at $61.60 on Friday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Viad had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

