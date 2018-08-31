GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLYC. ValuEngine lowered GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of GLYC opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.28. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Hahn sold 19,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $348,983.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,983.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 561,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

