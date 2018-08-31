Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) VP Sean T. Higgins Sells 11,840 Shares

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) VP Sean T. Higgins sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $341,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,063 shares in the company, valued at $781,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,628. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $216.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 60.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 519.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 196.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $23,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.