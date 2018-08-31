Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3034421216281 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $239.40 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $214.64 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.41.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.