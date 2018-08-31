Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Gmt Capital Corp Buys 12,900 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,634.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,473.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 16,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,316.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 20,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,805.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 11,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$36,075.00.

TSE:GTE traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,910. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.75.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.60 to C$5.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

