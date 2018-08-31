Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.59 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,767 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $127,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

